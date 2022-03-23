The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Victims of Beersheba terror attack brought to burial

Doris Yachbas and Menachem Yechezkel are being brought to burial now; Laura Yitzhak's funeral will begin at 5 p.m., and the funeral of Rabbi Moshe Kravitsky will begin at 7 p.m.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 23, 2022 16:28

Updated: MARCH 23, 2022 16:34
Police Chief Kobi Shabtai holds a briefing following the Beersheba terror attack that left four dead, March 22, 2022 (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Police Chief Kobi Shabtai holds a briefing following the Beersheba terror attack that left four dead, March 22, 2022
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Doris Yachbas, Laura Yitzhak, Menachem Yechezkel and Rabbi Moshe Kravitsky, the four people killed in Tuesday night's terror attack in Beersheba will be brought to burial today. 

Yahavas' funeral is being held at In the cemetery in Moshav Gilat and Yehezkel's funeral is being held at the new Beersheba cemetery; both began at 4 p.m. Laura Yitzhak's funeral will begin at 5 p.m. The funeral of Kravitzky will take place at 7 p.m.  

The terrorist, Muhammad Alab Ahmed abu Alkiya, ran over a man riding on a bicycle before driving to a gas station, exiting the vehicle and stabbing a woman. He then returned to the car, drove to a nearby shopping center, exited the car and stabbed another man and a woman. He then returned to the vehicle, drove away and crashed into another vehicle, exiting the vehicle and stabbing another person before being shot and killed by two civilians.

 



