23-year-old Israeli woman killed, 4 injured in crash in Mexico

A 23-year-old Israeli woman was killed in a car accident in Mexico near Cancun, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced.

Four other Israelis were injured in the crash. The Foreign Ministry and Israeli consul in Mexico contacted them and made sure they were being cared for. One injured woman is still hospitalized, and the rest have been released.

The Foreign Ministry said it hopes to bring the coffin to Israel in the coming days.