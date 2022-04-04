The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran blames US for halt to Vienna nuclear talks

Iran has said that there are still outstanding issues, including Washington removing a foreign terrorist organization (FTO) designation against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 4, 2022 09:54

Updated: APRIL 4, 2022 10:23
Iran's and US' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Iran's and US' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

The United States is responsible for the pause in talks between Tehran and world powers in Vienna aimed at reviving their 2015 nuclear deal, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

"America is responsible for the halt of these talks ... a deal is very much within reach," Saeed told a weekly news conference.

"Washington should make the political decision for the deal's revival," he said, adding that Tehran would "not wait forever."

The US State Department said on Thursday that a small number of outstanding issues remain in the nuclear talks, adding that the onus was on Tehran to make those decisions. 

Iran has said that there are still outstanding issues, including Washington removing a foreign terrorist organization (FTO) designation against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh (credit: Maryam Kamyab/Mehr News Agency) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh (credit: Maryam Kamyab/Mehr News Agency)

Also, Tehran has been pushing for guarantees that any future U.S. president would not withdraw from the agreement. The extent to which sanctions would be rolled back is another unresolved issue.

Khatibzadeh also said Tehran was ready to resume talks with its key regional rival, Saudi Arabia if Riyadh showed willingness to resolve outstanding bilateral issues.

A Russian demand forced world powers to pause nuclear negotiations in early March, But Moscow later said it had written guarantees that its trade with Iran would not be affected by Ukraine-related sanctions, suggesting Moscow could allow a revival of the tattered pact to go forward.



