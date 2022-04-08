Man caught with M16 at crossing near Tulkarm

An Israeli driver from the Wadi Ara area aroused suspicion among security guards while arriving from the Palestinian side of the crossing near Tulkarm, a Ministry of Defense Spokesperson said.

The guards ordered the suspect to stop and proceeded to arrest him after he attempted to escape. An M16 rifle and ammunition were found hidden in the car.

The suspect was detained and taken for questioning by security officials.