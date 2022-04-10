Torah scrolls rescued from Givat Ze'ev synagogue fire

A fire erupted in a synagogue on Sunday morning in Givat Ze'ev, a town northwest of Jerusalem. The structure was heavily damaged, and Fire and Rescue Service officers are investigating the cause of the blaze.

The firemen were able to save the Holy Ark before it went up in flames and saved a number of Torah scrolls, according to the Fire and Rescue Service Judea and Samaria Region Spokesperson Yehonadav Lifshitz.

A fireman saves a Torah scroll at a synagogue in Givat Ze'ev on April 10, 2022. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE JUDEA AND SAMARA DIVISION)