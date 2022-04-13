IDF troops fire on suspects armed with Molotov cocktails

IDF soldiers engaged in a shootout with two suspicious individuals armed with Molotov cocktails near Hebron in Israel's West Bank, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit revealed early Wednesday morning.

There were no casualties among IDF soldiers but one of the suspects was reportedly injured.

This is a developing story.