VP Harris wishes President Herzog Happy Passover

United States Vice President Kamala Harris wished Israeli President Isaac Herzog a Happy Passover and condemned recent terror attacks in which civilians were killed in Israel, during a call on Thursday. The vice president sent her and President Joe Biden's condolences to the families of the victims.

Harris expressed her support for steps taken by Israel during Ramadan to confront the wave of terrorism.

This year, the US Vice President's Residence will host a traditional Seder night for the first time.

Herzog thanked Harris and Biden on behalf of the Israeli people for the condolences, noting "that it is especially significant and important coming from the State of Israel’s greatest ally," according to the president's office.