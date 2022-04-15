COVID-19 in Israel: Downward trend continues, 4,704 new cases

Continuing this week's steady downward trend, 4,704 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Israel on Thursday, out of 55,973 tests taken and an 8.4% positivity rate, the Health Ministry announced on Friday. There are currently 40,428 active cases in Israel.

Of them, 196 are in serious condition, 74 are intubated and five are connected to ECMO breathing machines. The number of daily hospitalizations has sharply decreased over the past week.

So far 794,553 Israelis received their fourth vaccine shot, 4.4 million received their third, 6.1 million received their second, and 6.7 million received their first.

The R rate is at 0.73. The death toll stands at 10,612.

Health care worker takes swab samples from Israelis at a covid-19 drive through testing complex in Modi'in, February 1, 2022. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)