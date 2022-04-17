The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Rocket sirens near Gaza border are false alarm, IDF says

Rocket fire from Gaza was feared as tensions escalated in Jerusalem following clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 17, 2022 15:35

Updated: APRIL 17, 2022 15:52
Rockets launched from the Gaza strip towards Israel as it seen from an Israeli naval boat while patrolling in the Mediterranean Sea off the southern Israeli coast as Israel-Gaza fighting rages on May 19, 2021. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Rockets launched from the Gaza strip towards Israel as it seen from an Israeli naval boat while patrolling in the Mediterranean Sea off the southern Israeli coast as Israel-Gaza fighting rages on May 19, 2021.
Rocket sirens that sounded in Nahal Oz, a southern Israel kibbutz near the Gaza border on Sunday were a false alarm, the IDF said following a swift check by security forces.

This is a developing story.



Tags Israel Gaza Palestinians Rocket Attack Nahal Oz
