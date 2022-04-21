Lapid: UAE appreciates steps Israel took to calm complex situation 

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed appreciation for the steps Israel took to calm the complex situation that the country was facing internally, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid shared on Thursday morning about his Wednesday night call with his counterpart.

"We also discussed the challenge of dealing with anti-Israel disinformation in the Arab world and agreed to keep working together to advance religious tolerance and peace between Israel and the Arab people of the Middle East," said Lapid. "Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and I also reaffirmed the importance of the bilateral relations between our countries and the efforts being made to further deepen and strengthen those relations."

The two foreign ministers also reportedly exchanged holiday greetings for Ramadan and Passover.