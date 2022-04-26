The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
4.8 magnitude earthquake near Cyprus felt in Haifa, Israel - report

Reports of the quake were confirmed by the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 26, 2022 23:27

Updated: APRIL 27, 2022 00:03
People wearing protective masks walk next to a Cypriot flag painted on a wall in capital Nicosia, Cyprus (photo credit: YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS)
People wearing protective masks walk next to a Cypriot flag painted on a wall in capital Nicosia, Cyprus
(photo credit: YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS)

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Cyprus area and was felt in Israel late Tuesday night, Israeli media reported, citing the Geophysical Institute of Israel.

According to ynet, the earthquake was felt in Haifa.

Reports of the quake were confirmed by the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), who claimed that it was felt around 20 kilometers west of the town of Lefka.

Seismic data obtained by the EMSC indicated that the quake was magnitude 4.3, though another report indicated a 4.0 magnitude quake struck later 19 kilometers southwest of Akhelia.

According to the EMSC, this was the third earthquake felt in Cyprus in the span of two hours.

Shaking was felt in Cyprus but no reports of damages have emerged.

This was not the first time an earthquake that struck near Cyprus was felt in Israel. Back in February 2022, a 4.5 magnitude quake struck off the coast of the Eastern Mediterranean island nation and was felt in Israel.

Two earthquakes also struck northern Israel in January 2022.

At the time, the mayor of Beit Shean, Jacky Levy, told Army Radio that around 10,000 people could be killed in his city alone due to the earthquakes. A Jerusalem Post editorial called out the lack of preparedness and safety concerns faced by Israeli cities.

Earthquakes measuring from 3 to 3.9 on the Richter scale are considered minor, and while they can be felt by many people, they do not usually cause damage. An earthquake from 4 to 4.9 on the scale can be felt by all people in the area and can cause minor damage.

This is a developing story.



