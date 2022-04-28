Holocaust Remembrance Day: Siren sounds, Israel comes to a standstill

A two-minute siren sounded on Thursday morning as all of Israel came to a standstill as the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust were remembered.

Cars came to a stop at 10:00 a.m. honoring the Holocaust Remembrance Day siren. (CREDIT: LAHAV HARKOV)

Israelis stand still as the siren to commemorate Holocaust victims sounds throughout Israel on Holocaust Remembrance Day, April 28, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Civilians stand as the siren sounded on Holocaust Remembrance Day to commemorate those who perished, April 28, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The official wreath-laying ceremony began at Yad Vashem immediately after the siren ended.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog lays a wreath at the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Yad Vashem, on April 28, 2022. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett lays a wreath at the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Yad Vashem, on April 28, 2022. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

German Bundestag president Bärbel Bas lays a wreath at the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Yad Vashem, on April 28, 2022. (credit: OREN BEN HAKUN)

The focus then shifted to the Knesset for the ceremony called "Every Person Has a Name," where some state leaders, ministers and Knesset members read out the names of their family members who perished in the Holocaust.