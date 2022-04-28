The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Holocaust Remembrance Day: Siren sounds, Israel comes to a standstill

Israelis across the country paused for two minutes on Thursday morning in order to remember the 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 28, 2022 10:00

Updated: APRIL 28, 2022 11:40
Civilians stand as the siren sounded on Holocaust Remembrance Day to commemorate those who perished, April 28, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Civilians stand as the siren sounded on Holocaust Remembrance Day to commemorate those who perished, April 28, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

A two-minute siren sounded on Thursday morning as all of Israel came to a standstill as the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust were remembered. 

Cars came to a stop at 10:00 a.m. honoring the Holocaust Remembrance Day siren. (CREDIT: LAHAV HARKOV)

Israelis stand still as the siren to commemorate Holocaust victims sounds throughout Israel on Holocaust Remembrance Day, April 28, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Israelis stand still as the siren to commemorate Holocaust victims sounds throughout Israel on Holocaust Remembrance Day, April 28, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Civilians stand as the siren sounded on Holocaust Remembrance Day to commemorate those who perished, April 28, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Civilians stand as the siren sounded on Holocaust Remembrance Day to commemorate those who perished, April 28, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The official wreath-laying ceremony began at Yad Vashem immediately after the siren ended.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog lays a wreath at the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Yad Vashem, on April 28, 2022. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)Israeli President Isaac Herzog lays a wreath at the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Yad Vashem, on April 28, 2022. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett lays a wreath at the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Yad Vashem, on April 28, 2022. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett lays a wreath at the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Yad Vashem, on April 28, 2022. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

German Bundestag president Bärbel Bas lays a wreath at the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Yad Vashem, on April 28, 2022. (credit: OREN BEN HAKUN)German Bundestag president Bärbel Bas lays a wreath at the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Yad Vashem, on April 28, 2022. (credit: OREN BEN HAKUN)

The focus then shifted to the Knesset for the ceremony called "Every Person Has a Name," where some state leaders, ministers and Knesset members read out the names of their family members who perished in the Holocaust.



Tags Holocaust Sirens Holocaust Remembrance Day
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Russia wants to force Ukrainian POWs to donate blood - Ukrainian official

Ukrainian ombudswoman for human rights Lyudmila Denisova speaks with journalists before the arrival of detained crew members of Ukrainian naval ships, which were seized by Russia's FSB security service in November 2018, outside a court building in Moscow, Russia July 17, 2019.
5

China developing means of saving Earth from asteroids - report

An asteroid is seen near Earth in this artistic illustration.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by