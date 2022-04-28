An IDF Military Court indicted on Thursday St.-Sgt.-Maj. M. for the reckless killing of his fellow soldier Yonatan Granot, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.

M. accidentally aimed his Ruger gun at an area where Granot was walking and unintentionally shot him Granot on February 23. He was indicted in late March for second-degree murder.

His sentence will be determined at a later date.