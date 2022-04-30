Al Aqsa: Fight breaks out after peaceful prayer goers block rioters

Clashes broke out in the al-Aqsa mosque after people with face coverings who advanced towards police in order to confront them were blocked by hundreds of prayer goers, Hebrew media sources reports on Saturday morning.

The two sides began to quarrel and a fight broke out. The people whose faces were covered flew the Hamas flag and called, "We are the people of [Hamas leader] Muhamad Def" and "bomb Tel Aviv."

