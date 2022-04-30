The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Al Aqsa: Fight breaks out after peaceful prayer goers block rioters

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 30, 2022 08:01

Clashes broke out in the al-Aqsa mosque after people with face coverings who advanced towards police in order to confront them were blocked by hundreds of prayer goers, Hebrew media sources reports on Saturday morning.

The two sides began to quarrel and a fight broke out. The people whose faces were covered flew the Hamas flag and called, "We are the people of [Hamas leader] Muhamad Def" and "bomb Tel Aviv."

Palestinian caught trying to enter Israel dressed as a woman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2022 10:59 AM
Dangerously strong winds expected at the Kinneret on Saturday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 11:36 PM
Israel's Timna Nelson-Levy wins judo gold at European Championship
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 06:53 PM
Israeli judoka Shira Rishoni wins bronze at European Championship
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 04:27 PM
Israelis should leave Transnistria - Foreign Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 03:12 PM
More than 3,000 people lost in sea crossings to Europe in 2021
By REUTERS
04/29/2022 12:50 PM
Israel's Public Health Services head accosted outside home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 11:52 AM
2 Israeli Arabs indicted for not preventing Hadera terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 11:13 AM
Israeli forces arrest senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad figure - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 11:06 AM
Israeli therapist charged with sexual abuse of patients, including minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 11:01 AM
Two brothers in Israel's North accused of planning to join ISIS - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 10:55 AM
Firefighters rescue two trapped after serious car crash in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 10:23 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 2,640 people test positive, death toll at 10,695
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 10:15 AM
Bus full of students hits tree, no serious injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 09:38 AM
Japan finds wreck of missing tourist boat
By REUTERS
04/29/2022 09:31 AM
