Six rockets launched toward Kurdish region in Iraq

Six rockets launched toward the Erbil governorate of northeastern Iraq landed along the banks of the Great Zab river in the Khabat district, the Kurdistan Directorate General of Counterterrorism said on Sunday.

The rockets were fired from the Al-Hamdaniya district of the Nineveh Governorate, near Mosul, according to the Kurdish authorities. No injuries or material damage were reported after the reported airstrikes.

In April, it was reported that three Katyusha rockets launched by pro-Iranian militias targeted an oil refinery in the Kurdish region in response to an alleged Israeli drone attack on an IRGC base in Iran.