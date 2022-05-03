16-year-old arrested for pulling down Israeli flag in Nazareth

A 16-year-old was arrested on Monday after videos on social media showed him pulling down an Israeli flag from a lighting post in Nazareth with his face covered, Israel Police said on Tuesday morning.

The teen was brought before the Nazareth Magistrate Court and his custody was remanded until Wednesday.

