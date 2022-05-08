The obligation currently in place upon incoming passengers at Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv to take a PCR test on-site will be lifted on May 20, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz announced on Sunday.

The decision was made in coordination with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The ministry cited the consistent drop in cases as the reason for the cancellation.

Additionally, starting Tuesday, foreigners who land in Israel will be allowed to take an antigen test before boarding, not just a PCR. Tourists who choose to do so will only be able to take the test within 24 hours before the flight.