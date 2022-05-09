The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
65-year-old arrested for sending threatening letters to Bennett

Over the past month, two threatening letters containing bullets were sent to the prime minister's home.

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
Published: MAY 9, 2022 12:31

Updated: MAY 9, 2022 14:28
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the security cabinet at the Knesset, May 8, 2022. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the security cabinet at the Knesset, May 8, 2022.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

A 65-year-old resident of southern Israel was arrested on Monday by the police and Shin Bet on suspicion of sending threatening letters containing bullets to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's son and wife, apparently for political reasons.

The investigation is being conducted at the Unit of International Crime Investigations in Lahav 433 in cooperation with the Shin Bet. A gag order was imposed on the other details.

Over the past month, two threatening letters were sent to the prime minister's home. Inside each of the envelopes was the a rifle bullet.

At the end of April, a letter was sent to the Bennett family home containing a live bullet. As a result, security around him and his family was increased. Later, another letter was sent to the prime minister's son, Yoni Bennett, stating: "If you do not resign - your family members will be harmed."

Yoni Bennett, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's son, at the state opening ceremony of Holocaust Remembrance Day, April 27, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The working assumption of the investigation opened was that apparently, the same party was behind the sending of the two letters. Today, as stated, a suspect from the south was arrested for carrying out the act.



