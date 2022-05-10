Plane held up at Ben-Gurion after passengers receive threatening photos

A plane that was about to take off for Turkey from Ben-Gurion Airport returned to the terminal on Tuesday after passengers reported receiving photos on their phones showing planes crashing.

The captain of the plane decided to return the plane to the terminal and reported the incident to the airport's security department. The passengers and their luggage are being reexamined in order to ensure that there is no danger posed to the passengers.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Once the security department confirms that there is no risk to the passengers, the plane will be allowed to take off.