Russian ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov stormed out of the Knesset plenum after Knesset members attacked Russia for its invasion of Ukraine during Victory Day celebrations in the Israeli parliament, N12 reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, one of the MKs who attacked Russia in the plenum was Yisrael Beytenu's Ukrainian-born Evgeny Sova, who called Russia's war on Ukraine a "slap in the face for our grandparents who fought the Nazis."

