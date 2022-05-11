The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

One Palestinian journalist dead, one injured in clashes in Jenin - PA Health Min.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 11, 2022 07:25

Updated: MAY 11, 2022 07:28

An Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh died after sustaining a bullet in the head while another reporter was in serious but stable condition after being shot in the back on Wednesday morning during clashes in Jenin with IDF, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Wednesday morning. 

The clashes began after IDF soldiers came under fire from bullets and improvised grenades. The IDF responded with live fire, according to the reports.

S.Korea's Yoon says security situation with N. Korea tense amid talks
By REUTERS
05/11/2022 05:22 AM
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Jujuy, Argentina region
By REUTERS
05/11/2022 02:19 AM
US indicts Haitian national for alleged role in 2021 kidnapping
By REUTERS
05/11/2022 01:30 AM
Police: Vehicle explosion reported in Or Yehuda, no casualties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2022 11:44 PM
Pro-Iranian group targets Egged websites with cyberattack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2022 09:24 PM
Israel 'not interested' in conflict with Hezbollah - Nasrallah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2022 07:08 PM
More than 8 million people displaced in Ukraine: UN
By REUTERS
05/10/2022 03:58 PM
Prisoners stab Palestinian inmate in Israeli prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2022 03:35 PM
Biden to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah on Friday
By REUTERS
05/10/2022 02:11 PM
Arab home demolished in Silwan neighborhood of Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2022 12:42 PM
UNHRC to convene on Thursday to discuss Russian aggression
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2022 10:24 AM
S.Korea's new president says door for dialog with N.Korea remains open
By REUTERS
05/10/2022 05:40 AM
Biden says he is worried Putin does not have a way out of Ukraine war
By REUTERS
05/10/2022 03:00 AM
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea region
By REUTERS
05/10/2022 01:55 AM
Tunisian president appoints new election commission members
By REUTERS
05/10/2022 12:41 AM
