An Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh died after sustaining a bullet in the head while another reporter was in serious but stable condition after being shot in the back on Wednesday morning during clashes in Jenin with IDF, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Wednesday morning.

The clashes began after IDF soldiers came under fire from bullets and improvised grenades. The IDF responded with live fire, according to the reports.

