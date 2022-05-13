IDF enters Jenin area, one injury reported

The IDF operated in the Burqin area near Jenin, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Friday. Palestinian media reported the sound of gunshots and one injury.

Elsewhere, the IDF arrested two Palestinian suspects in the early hours of Friday morning in the Kifl Haris village in the northern West Bank near the Jewish settlement of Ariel, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.

It also confiscated weapons in Hebron.