Palestinian man injured during Ramadan clashes dies from wounds

Walid al-Sharif, who was severely injured during violent clashes last month at Al Aqsa during Ramadan, died in a hospital this morning, according to Palestinian media sources. He was evacuated to Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem with a skull fracture and severe brain hemorrhage.
While Israel Police say he fell and hit his head after throwing rocks at troops, Palestinians say he was hit in the head by a sponge bullet.
The policed demanded an autopsy of the body but the family refused, according to lawyer Muhammad Mahmoud of the Wadi Hilweh Information Center.