Border Police arrest five Palestinians after attempted car ramming

Five Palestinians were arrested after attempting to ram into Border Police forces in east Jerusalem on Monday evening, an Israel Police statement reads.

Israeli forces shot at the vehicle's wheels and arrested the five who were inside the vehicle. Four of them are West Bank residents, while the other is a northern Israel resident.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Videos from the scene show Israeli forces surrounding the terrorists' vehicle after they attempted the ramming attack. No injuries were reported in the incident.

נעצר חשוד נסיון פיגוע דריסה אין נפגעים pic.twitter.com/2A9cbJUbjx — חדשות ישראל בטוויטר (@LHdswt) May 16, 2022

The attempted attack occurred against the backdrop of the funeral of Walid al-Sharif, who was severely injured during violent clashes with Israeli forces last month at al-Aqsa.

Walid AlSharif, who was severely injured during violent clashes last month at Al Aqsa during Ramadan died in a Jerusalem hospital this morning. Israel Police says he fell and hit his head after throwing rocks at troops, Palestinians say he was hit in the head by a sponge bullet pic.twitter.com/JzcuX7DMM9 — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) May 14, 2022

al-Sharif died in hospital on Saturday morning. Israel Police said he fell and hit his head after throwing rocks at troops while Palestinians say he was hit in the head by a rubber bullet.