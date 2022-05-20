The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Several injured in stabbing incident in Norway - police

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 20, 2022 10:30

Updated: MAY 20, 2022 10:49

A stabbing incident in southeastern Norway has left several people injured, Norwegian police said Friday morning.

The suspect was soon apprehended.

This is a developing story.

Smuggling of ammunition from Israel into the West Bank thwarted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2022 10:38 AM
Gantz spoke with US counterpart, discussed killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2022 08:37 AM
MK Zoabi will support coalition if needs of Arabs will be tend to
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2022 08:03 AM
US CDC backs COVID boosters for children 5 to 11
By REUTERS
05/20/2022 06:01 AM
Two cases of monkeypox confirmed in Canada
By REUTERS
05/20/2022 04:51 AM
White House says Biden, China’s Xi may talk in coming weeks
By REUTERS
05/20/2022 03:30 AM
Arabs throw stones, raise Palestinian flags in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2022 10:35 PM
First suspected monkeypox case detected in France
By REUTERS
05/19/2022 10:26 PM
Health Ministry instructs medical staff to be on alert for monkeypox
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2022 07:37 PM
US sanctions Lebanese businessman over links to Hezbollah
By REUTERS
05/19/2022 07:08 PM
China says it wants to expand BRICS bloc of emerging economies
By REUTERS
05/19/2022 06:13 PM
Sudan arrests two Communist Party leaders
By REUTERS
05/19/2022 05:54 PM
High Court rejects petition of terrorist's family against demolition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2022 05:10 PM
Biden could meet Saudi Arabia's crown prince for first time - CNN
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2022 04:44 PM
Bar Mitzvah tutor arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2022 02:52 PM
