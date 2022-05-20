Kinneret entry prohibited from 19:00 until further notice

All the beaches of the Kinneret Cities Association will be closed from Friday at 19:00 in the evening, due to extreme weather warnings, including strong winds, expected on the shores of the Sea of ​​Galilee, Kinneret Cities Association posted on Facebook.

"We ask the public to follow our instructions, to evacuate the beaches as required, and to stay away from the beaches until further notice," Kinneret Cities Association added.

Tiberias beaches have been closed since Sunday due to weather damage, the Tiberias municipality said.