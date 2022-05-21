Health Ministry to hold emergency meeting on monkeypox Saturday

An emergency meeting will be called by the Israeli Health Ministry's Team of Epidemics Management on Saturday evening after Israel discovered its first case of monkeypox on Friday.

"At this stage, there is no concern of a pandemic of the same magnitude as COVID-19, but we must act in a focused and cautious manner," said Dr. Arnon Shahar, a member of the team.

