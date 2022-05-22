Israeli bus drivers protest outside Merav Michaeli's home

Israeli bus drivers gathered outside the home of Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli on Sunday to protest against what they perceive as a disregard for their needs.

The drivers are protesting poor wages, with Israel Ganon, head of the bus drivers union in the Histadrut labor union, stating that drivers have to collect recyclable bottles in order to make ends meet at the end of the month.

Bus drivers are seen protesting outside the home of Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, on May 22, 2022. (credit: BUS DRIVER'S UNION)

"It's time for the drivers' pay to be decent," Ganon said. "Otherwise, thousands more drivers will leave the field."

A bus drivers' strike is also planned.

This is a developing story.