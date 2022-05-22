Police detain rotesters gather outside Dr. Alroy-Preis' home

Police on Sunday are investigating two individuals who protested in front of the home of Public Health Services head Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis in Haifa and another demonstration in front of the Haifa police station.

The first incident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. when the protesters gathered outside Alroy-Preis's home past the distance limited by a legal ruling put out meant to protect her right to privacy and peace while still respecting freedom of expression. This itself was due to several instances when protesters gathered outside her home and harassed her and her family.

After they refused to move to the designated area, the protesters were detained at the Haifa police station.

After that, more people came to protest in front of the police station, with one protester insulting and cursing police officers, only to soon be arrested by police.