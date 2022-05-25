Unrest along Lebanese border on anniversary of Israeli withdrawal

Israeli forces fired tear gas at Lebanese citizens who demonstrated along the Lebanese border near Misgav Am on Wednesday evening, as they marked "Liberation Day," the day when Israeli forces withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Video reportedly from the scene showed Lebanese citizens throwing objects at the border wall in the area.

The IDF stated that dozens of people began rioting along the border between Misgav Am and Metula on Wednesday evening, throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at the fence. IDF soldiers were operating in the area.