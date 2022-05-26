Science minister signs tech collaboration agreement with Morocco

Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen signed an agreement with Morocco's Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation on Thursday to collaborate in a range of areas in the fields of science and technology, including water desalination, space and artificial intelligence (AI).

This agreement is the first of its kind between the two countries. Morocco and Israel will also collaborate on desert technologies, food processing technologies, biotechnology, renewable energy, medical technologies and the pharmaceutical industry, smart cities, the automotive industry, information technology, space and humanities and the social sciences.

The two countries will now build a joint working team in order to implement the agreement.

In the past few months, Israel has also signed an agreement to collaborate on the field of space with the United Arab Emirates and a technology agreement with Bahrain.

"Governments sign agreements, but people make peace." Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen

"Governments sign agreements, but people make peace," said Farkash-Hacohen. "I am thankful for the honor to come to Morocco following the Abraham Accords and sign an important cooperation agreement between our two countries. Together we will work to advance challenges in the fields of space, renewable energy, water technologies, transportation, science, environment and health. Israeli hi-tech and science are strategic assets of the State of Israel's foreign relations."

Moroccan Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation Minister Abdellatif Miraoui and Israeli Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen (credit: Science and Technology Ministry)

"Adapting to the rapidly changing and unpredictable globalized world requires rooted skills in various fields," said Moroccan Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation Minister Abdellatif Miraoui. "This emphasizes the need to enhance the quality of higher education and scientific research and to deepen international cooperation in this field. The Memorandum of Understanding we have signed today falls under these key objectives. It will enable us to foster the cooperation between our universities, whether through joint-scientific research programs, mutual students exchange programs or the sharing of best practices. I am fully convinced that this partnership will open up broader opportunities ahead."