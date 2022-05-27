Jerusalem Day: Bennett briefed on flag march preparations

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was briefed on preparations by Israel Police ahead of Sunday's flag march in Jerusalem.

Bennett received a comprehensive security briefing on the march, which is set to pass through Damascus Gate and the Muslim Quarter to the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, stopping before reaching Temple Mount.

Due to this, Bennett called for "business as usual" on Temple Mount on Sunday as updated situational assessments will be held throughout the weekend.

The Israeli government's decision to allow the flag march, part of Jerusalem Day celebrations, to go through stoked fears that the march could lead to renewed violence between Israeli forces securing the march and Palestinian rioters.

The briefing was held in the attendance of Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai, Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and other security officials in the government and police.