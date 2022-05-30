Right-wing ministers trying to topple gov't, says Meretz MK

Right-wing members of the coalition are trying to topple the government by advancing a law to prohibit the waving of Palestinian flags on university campuses, a Meretz MK said on Sunday.

Meretz MK Mossi Raz was recorded saying to party activists on Sunday that the fact that ministers were given the freedom to vote as they chose on a law proposed by the opposition to prohibiting flying Palestinian flags at institutions funded by the state shows that the right-wing branch of the government is trying to bring to its demise.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"I think they are doing it to bring down the government," Raz said.

"If the coalition approved freedom of voting [as the MKs see fit] on this issue. they probably have had enough, This contradicts the Jewish and democratic character of the State of Israel. It is not democratic, nor is it Jewish. It is a basic freedom of expression, So they have probably had enough," he added.

The law passed the Ministerial Committee for Legislation in a meeting headed by MK Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope) who supported law, in the absence of Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

Hundreds of Bedouin students at Beersheba's Ben-Gurion University in the Negev commemorated Nakba Day by flying Palestinian flags on the university's campus last Monday.