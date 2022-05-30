The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Right-wing ministers trying to topple gov't, says Meretz MK

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 30, 2022 09:05

Right-wing members of the coalition are trying to topple the government by advancing a law to prohibit the waving of Palestinian flags on university campuses, a Meretz MK said on Sunday.

Meretz MK Mossi Raz was recorded saying to party activists on Sunday that the fact that ministers were given the freedom to vote as they chose on a law proposed by the opposition to prohibiting flying Palestinian flags at institutions funded by the state shows that the right-wing branch of the government is trying to bring to its demise.

"I think they are doing it to bring down the government," Raz said.

"If the coalition approved freedom of voting [as the MKs see fit] on this issue. they probably have had enough, This contradicts the Jewish and democratic character of the State of Israel. It is not democratic, nor is it Jewish. It is a basic freedom of expression, So they have probably had enough," he added.

The law passed the Ministerial Committee for Legislation in a meeting headed by MK Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope) who supported law, in the absence of Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

Hundreds of Bedouin students at Beersheba's Ben-Gurion University in the Negev commemorated Nakba Day by flying Palestinian flags on the university's campus last Monday.

Iranian authorities seize vessel carrying smuggled fuel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2022 08:01 AM
UAE reports three more monkeypox cases
By REUTERS
05/30/2022 07:37 AM
Palestinians throw stones, Molotov cocktails at bus in W. Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2022 07:16 AM
Sudan's military leader lifts state of emergency
By REUTERS
05/29/2022 09:57 PM
Erdogan says won't let 'terrorism-supporting' countries in NATO - report
By REUTERS
05/29/2022 02:30 PM
Iran's energy export revenue up 60% - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2022 02:19 PM
Russia, Serbian presidents agree on further gas supplies - Kremlin
By REUTERS
05/29/2022 01:33 PM
Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/29/2022 10:11 AM
Israel to mark memorial day for Ethiopian Jews who died in Sudan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2022 09:33 AM
District Court to be moved out of east Jerusalem in new courthouse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2022 09:11 AM
Sharren Haskel abolishes Knesset subcommittee on Arab teachers - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2022 09:02 AM
69-year-old Israeli arrested for sexually harassing special needs minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2022 08:49 AM
Eight buses set on fire in Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2022 07:18 AM
Champions League final start delayed for security reasons
By REUTERS
05/28/2022 10:18 PM
Iran says crew of two seized Greek tankers not detained and on board
By REUTERS
05/28/2022 08:24 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by