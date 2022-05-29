The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jerusalem Day: Skirmishes break out on Temple Mount

The Temple Mount will be open to Jewish visitors from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. 

By TZVI JOFFRE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 29, 2022 06:47

Updated: MAY 29, 2022 07:45
SECURITY FORCES guard the safety of Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount during Tisha Be’av, on Sunday (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
SECURITY FORCES guard the safety of Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount during Tisha Be’av, on Sunday
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)

Arab rioters threw chairs and other objects at Israeli security forces operating on the Temple Mount on Sunday morning, as police prepared to secure Jewish visitors to the site on Jerusalem Day, Israel Police confirmed. The first groups have begun to enter the site. 

Video reportedly from the scene showed police closing the doors to al-Aqsa with chains as rioters inside threw chairs and other objects onto security forces from windows above them. According to Palestinian media, Israeli security forces were present at the site throughout the night.

The rest of the complex was relatively quiet as of early Sunday morning.

Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai arrived at the police station next to the Western Wall on Sunday morning to hold a situation assessment with Jerusalem Police District commander Doron Turgeman and police officers ahead of the day's events.

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90) Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Otzma Yehudit head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir is set to join Jewish visitors to the site on Sunday morning ahead of the Jerusalem Day flag march, which is set to begin at about 4 p.m.

On Saturday night, the organizers of the march called for participants to listen to the instructions of ushers and police officers and not to be pulled in by any "provocations" by counter-protesters or Arabs.

The flag march

Ahead of the expected flag march set to take place in Jerusalem today, Yonadav Horowitz, one of the organizers, told Army Radio: "The essence of the day is happiness and celebration. People who oppose it have slapped it with the 'march' title, which gives it a flavor of a protest or something that is aggressive — we aren't like that." 

"People who oppose it have slapped it with the 'march' title, which gives it a flavor of a protest or something that is aggressive — we aren't like that."

Yonadav Horowitz

The flag march is set to see traffic on 14 different streets throughout the city, including many through the center of town such as King George, Bar Lev, Argon and King Solomon, Army Radio reported.



