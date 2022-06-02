Break the Wave: 9 terror suspects arrested in West Bank overnight

Nine terror suspects were arrested in IDF operations throughout the West Bank during the night between Wednesday and Thursday, the IDF Spokesperson said.

IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police operated in Huwara, El-Khader, Dura and Kalkilya.

Border Police undercover cops operated in the Dehaishe refugee camp near Gush Etzion and were attacked by stones and firebombs. They responded with live fire and a number of Palestinians were injured, the IDF said.

IDF forces also entered the town Azun in order to arrest a terror suspect. Dozens of residents began to riot, but no soldiers were hurt.