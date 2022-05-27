The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF, Shin Bet forces capture terror fund in raid of West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 27, 2022 08:13

IDF and Shin Bet forces confiscated tens of thousands of shekels intended for terror activities during a Thursday night raid across the West Bank, the IDF said.

Israeli forces also arrested a suspect in the Palestinian village of Hable. The origin of the suspected terror fund, found in Ras Atiya, will be investigated by defense forces along with the apprehended suspect. 

Armed clashes also erupted during an IDF raid of Jenin on Thursday night, with explosive devices also thrown toward Israeli forces in the West Bank city.

No injuries were reported in the clashes.

The raid is part of Operation 'Break the Wave,' an ongoing effort by the Israeli defense establishment to mitigate the wave of terrorism which engulfed Israel in recent times and took the lives of 19 residents of Israel.



