Break the Wave: 8 Palestinians arrested by IDF overnight

The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested eight Palestinians suspected of terrorist activity on Monday night, as part of Operation Break the Wave.

Israeli forces operated in Jifna, Abu Dis, Bayt Lid, Azarya, Hebron, Nablus, Bayt Rima, Tamun and Kalandiya overnight.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

During the operations in Kalandiya, clashes broke out, with rioters throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at Israeli forces.

In Nablus, as Israeli forces left the city, gunshots were heard. No injuries were reported. In Bayt Rima, a number of weapons were found and confiscated.