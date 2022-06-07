The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Bennett: Past year has been quietest in South since 2005 Disengagement

Terrorists in Gaza launched a total of nine rockets into Israel in the past year, six of which were in 2022. Past years had significantly more rockets.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 7, 2022 11:27

Updated: JUNE 7, 2022 12:06
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen alongside MK Ram Ben-Barak and National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata in the Knesset in Jerusalem, on June 7, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen alongside MK Ram Ben-Barak and National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata in the Knesset in Jerusalem, on June 7, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The year in which Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was in office was the quietest for Israel’s South since the 2005 Disengagement from Gaza, he told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Tuesday.

“We improved the security and lives of the residents of the south and brought back deterrence,” Bennett said. “This is a great achievement of this government.” 

Terrorists in Gaza launched a total of nine rockets into Israel in the past year, six of which were in 2022. Past years had significantly more rockets, though the first half of 2015 was as quiet as 2022 so far.

“This is a result of a clear, determined policy of aggressive responses to Hamas,” Bennett stated. 

Pointing to the Jerusalem Day flag march, which proceeded as planned despite Hamas saying it would attack Israel, Bennett said “we didn’t give into Hamas threats.”

People hold up Israeli flags at the annual Jerusalem Day flag march. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) People hold up Israeli flags at the annual Jerusalem Day flag march. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Iran the octopus

Bennett returned to his frequent metaphor for Iran as an octopus, saying that Israel’s strategy has changed in the last year, in that it is “acting against the head… and not just its arms as we had in recent years.”

“Israel cannot and will not accept this situation” in which Iran enriches uranium beyond 60% purity, Bennett said. Iran came closer to having enough enriched uranium for a nuclear weapon last year than ever before; weapons-grade uranium is enriched to 90%. 

The prime minister called on the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors to “send a warning sign to Tehran if they continue their provocative policies.” 

The Board of Governors began meeting on Monday, and is expected to discuss a resolution, proposed by Great Britain, France, Germany and the US, calling on Iran to answer the IAEA’s queries about undeclared nuclear sites.

Bennett said Israel “will continue to act and maintain freedom of action against Iranian nukes as needed.”

“We don’t just say it - we do it,” he added.



Tags Gaza Hamas Iran Naftali Bennett rockets iran nuclear
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
3

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
4

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
5

Why is Iran showing off a 'secret' drone base? - analysis

Iran's Army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri visit an underground site with drones at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by