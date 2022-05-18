Jerusalem Day Flag March to go through Damascus Gate amid tensions

The Jerusalem Day Flag March will enter the Old City through the Damascus Gate on May 29, after it was blocked from doing so last year due to threats by Hamas leading up to Operation Guardian of the Walls.

While the Flag March usually walks through both the Jaffa and Damascus Gates, last year it was rerouted through only the Jaffa Gate after Hamas issued threats against the march. Despite the changing of the route, rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Jerusalem during the march, sparking a nearly two-week-long conflict.

Last month, right-wing activists including Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir organized a flag march and attempted to march through the Damascus Gate, but were stopped by police who rerouted them through the Jaffa Gate due to tensions in the city.

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev decided after a situation assessment on Wednesday to allow the Flag March to return to its traditional route through the Damascus Gate.

The organizers of the march welcomed the decision, saying "There is nothing more suitable than a happy and unifying march, from the west of the city to the east, through the places that the IDF liberated 55 years ago, on the holiday of the capital of Israel."

Young Jewish men celebrate Jerusalem day at the Muslim Quarter in the Old City of Jerusalem, June 2, 2019. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

"For a change, this is a great decision by the public security minister," said the right-wing Im Tirzu organization in response to the decision. "[This is] a decision that will strengthen sovereignty in Jerusalem. The Damascus Gate in particular, and east Jerusalem as a whole, are an integral part of Jerusalem. We will march with love, Zionism, non-violence and great joy to celebrate the liberation of Jerusalem from the Arab occupation. Being a Jew in the capital is not a provocation, it is an ancestral right!"

Meretz MK Esawi Frej condemned the decision to hold the march through the Damascus Gate, calling it a "dangerous and worrying mistake."

"The purpose of the march in the heart of east Jerusalem is not the good of Jerusalem, but the desire to burn it, so I intend to work to change the decision, to avoid its dangerous consequences," tweeted Frej.

Tensions in Jerusalem

The march comes after weeks of tensions in Jerusalem and the West Bank. Clashes have broken out multiple times on the Temple Mount in the past month, as Palestinian factions called on Arabs to confront Jewish visitors to the site. In the West Bank, Israeli forces have conducted large arrest campaigns as part of Operation Break the Wave as part of the fight against a recent wave of terrorist attacks,

On Monday night, violent clashes broke out in east Jerusalem as the funeral of a Hamas member went through the Temple Mount and other nearby locations.

Amid the tensions surrounding Jerusalem and the West Bank, the newspaper Al-Quds reported on Wednesday based on "informed Palestinian sources" that mediators have been "unable to curb the occupation and stop its continuous attacks in Jerusalem and the West Bank," with this pushing the Palestinian factions to "change its approach and study new options."

The sources told Al-Quds that the factions will hold a series of meetings in the coming days to discuss the repercussions of the current situation, adding that the factions will consider "taking deterrent steps" against Israel.