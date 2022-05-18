The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem Day Flag March to go through Damascus Gate amid tensions

Last year, rockets were fired towards Jerusalem during the march, despite the route being changed to Jaffa Gate.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MAY 18, 2022 18:01
Itamar Ben-Gvir waves a flag at the Jerusalem Flag March on June 15 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Itamar Ben-Gvir waves a flag at the Jerusalem Flag March on June 15
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The Jerusalem Day Flag March will enter the Old City through the Damascus Gate on May 29, after it was blocked from doing so last year due to threats by Hamas leading up to Operation Guardian of the Walls.

While the Flag March usually walks through both the Jaffa and Damascus Gates, last year it was rerouted through only the Jaffa Gate after Hamas issued threats against the march. Despite the changing of the route, rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Jerusalem during the march, sparking a nearly two-week-long conflict.

Last month, right-wing activists including Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir organized a flag march and attempted to march through the Damascus Gate, but were stopped by police who rerouted them through the Jaffa Gate due to tensions in the city.

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev decided after a situation assessment on Wednesday to allow the Flag March to return to its traditional route through the Damascus Gate.

The organizers of the march welcomed the decision, saying "There is nothing more suitable than a happy and unifying march, from the west of the city to the east, through the places that the IDF liberated 55 years ago, on the holiday of the capital of Israel."

Young Jewish men celebrate Jerusalem day at the Muslim Quarter in the Old City of Jerusalem, June 2, 2019. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)Young Jewish men celebrate Jerusalem day at the Muslim Quarter in the Old City of Jerusalem, June 2, 2019. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

"For a change, this is a great decision by the public security minister," said the right-wing Im Tirzu organization in response to the decision. "[This is] a decision that will strengthen sovereignty in Jerusalem. The Damascus Gate in particular, and east Jerusalem as a whole, are an integral part of Jerusalem. We will march with love, Zionism, non-violence and great joy to celebrate the liberation of Jerusalem from the Arab occupation. Being a Jew in the capital is not a provocation, it is an ancestral right!"

Meretz MK Esawi Frej condemned the decision to hold the march through the Damascus Gate, calling it a "dangerous and worrying mistake."

"The purpose of the march in the heart of east Jerusalem is not the good of Jerusalem, but the desire to burn it, so I intend to work to change the decision, to avoid its dangerous consequences," tweeted Frej.

Tensions in Jerusalem

The march comes after weeks of tensions in Jerusalem and the West Bank. Clashes have broken out multiple times on the Temple Mount in the past month, as Palestinian factions called on Arabs to confront Jewish visitors to the site. In the West Bank, Israeli forces have conducted large arrest campaigns as part of Operation Break the Wave as part of the fight against a recent wave of terrorist attacks,

On Monday night, violent clashes broke out in east Jerusalem as the funeral of a Hamas member went through the Temple Mount and other nearby locations.

Amid the tensions surrounding Jerusalem and the West Bank, the newspaper Al-Quds reported on Wednesday based on "informed Palestinian sources" that mediators have been "unable to curb the occupation and stop its continuous attacks in Jerusalem and the West Bank," with this pushing the Palestinian factions to "change its approach and study new options."

The sources told Al-Quds that the factions will hold a series of meetings in the coming days to discuss the repercussions of the current situation, adding that the factions will consider "taking deterrent steps" against Israel.



Tags Jerusalem Palestinians Temple Mount old city jerusalem Jerusalem day Flag March
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
2

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Israeli, Palestinian initial forensics can't determine who killed journalist in Jenin

Journalists mourn next to the body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during IDF-Palestinian clashes in Jenin on May 11, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by