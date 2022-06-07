Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, was elected as a vice president of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

Erdan will enter the position with the convening of the UNGA this September and will stay in the position for a year.

The Israeli UN ambassador will chair General Assembly meetings and take part in setting the agenda for UNGA deliberations.

"I am proud of the right to represent Israel in a position that is at the heart of what is happening at the UN, and I will also act through it to combat the existing discrimination in the UN against Israel," said Erdan. "This is an important victory, which will give us another platform to present the truth about Israel and its contribution to the world, despite the ongoing attempts of the Palestinians and hostile countries at the UN to act against us."

"This achievement joins a series of important achievements that Israel has made at the UN in recent years, along with a clear message to our enemies that they will not prevent us from integrating into key positions at the UN and in the international arena and increasing our influence," added Erdan.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan speaks at the United Nations General Assembly as it discussed a resolution denouncing Holocaust denial, on January 20, 2022. (credit: COURTESY UN)

The appointment of Erdan comes after Israel was elected to serve for the first time as a member of the UN Economic and Social Council and Israeli Odelia Fitoussi was elected to serve in the UN Committee of Experts on Disability.

In 2017, then Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon was elected as a vice president of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly.