Police arrest man pretending to be cop, threaten Ben-Gvir's life

Israel Police arrested a 31-year-old man from Tel Aviv, whose name has not been publicized yet, on Wednesday morning, for calling right-wing Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, pretending to be a police officer, and threatening the life of Ben-Gvir and his family, Ynet reported.

"I'm on my way to you. My gun is ready," the caller, who identified himself as Israel Police officer Ismi Abed at the time, said to Ben-Gvir. "I'm taking care of you, your wife, and your children," he continued, adding "You have hurt our people too much. Your time is up, I am on my way to you."

A recording of the phone conversation was shared with the press.

The Tiberias Magistrate's Court has extended the man's arrest for five days.