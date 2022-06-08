The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Putin, Raisi discuss need to revive Iran nuclear deal in phone call

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 8, 2022 15:30

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held a phone call Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

The two discussed the need to continue diplomatic efforts and reach an agreement on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The Kremlin said the two sides expressed a desire to further strengthen Russian-Iranian relations.

In addition, President Putin expressed his condolences on the recent train accident outside the city of Tabas in Iran early Wednesday, Russian state media RIA cited the Kremlin.

Armed man arrested near home of US Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh
By REUTERS
06/08/2022 05:41 PM
Clashes break out between Hamas supporters, PA in Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2022 05:28 PM
Opposition's minimum wage bill passes 23-4
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2022 05:17 PM
Wildfires spread near Mevaseret Zion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2022 04:24 PM
Biden to attend G7 and NATO summits -statement
By REUTERS
06/08/2022 03:39 PM
Police arrest man pretending to be cop, threaten Ben-Gvir's life
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2022 10:18 AM
Two Gazan fishermen arrested, boat confiscated by Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2022 08:27 AM
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Peru-Brazil border region
By REUTERS
06/08/2022 04:21 AM
IDF quadcopter falls in northern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2022 10:17 PM
Chornobyl nuclear radiation detectors back online, levels normal - IAEA
By REUTERS
06/07/2022 10:10 PM
New York City Council CUNY antisemitism probe deferred
By MICHAEL STARR
06/07/2022 07:43 PM
Bennett orders increase in number of Gazans permitted to work in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2022 07:05 PM
US: North Korea rhetoric suggests possible use of tactical nukes
By REUTERS
06/07/2022 06:40 PM
Russia suspends agreement with Japan on fishing near disputed islands
By REUTERS
06/07/2022 03:50 PM
Two dead in German supermarket shooting
By REUTERS
06/07/2022 03:33 PM
