The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

After censure of Iran, Bennett to meet UAE president, discuss concerns

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed will discuss regional concerns following the IAEA's vote yesterday to censure Iran for nuclear violations.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 9, 2022 12:10

Updated: JUNE 9, 2022 13:18
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meeting with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, June 9, 2022. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meeting with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, June 9, 2022.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett landed in Abu Dhabi on Thursday to meet with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, for a previously unannounced visit.

The meeting came less than a day after the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors voted to rebuke Iran for not cooperating with monitoring of its nuclear program, a possible signal that Bennett and MBZ, as the Emirati leader is known, plan to coordinate their strategies on that front.

Boarding the plane to Abu Dhabi, Bennett commended the IAEA for its decision, “which clearly states that Iran is continuing to play games and is continuing to conceal and hide,” he said.

“On the one hand, we see in this decision the lies and the hypocrisy of Iran on the nuclear issue and in general,” Bennett stated. “On the other hand, we see here a firm stance by the countries of the world regarding the distinction between good and evil, as they clearly state that Iran is concealing things. We will not let up on this issue."

The trip is Bennett’s second to the UAE as prime minister, and his third meeting with MBZ; they met once in Sharm a-Sheikh along with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah a-Sisi, as well. 

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meeting with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, June 9, 2022. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meeting with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, June 9, 2022. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Israel and the UAE have had diplomatic relations since August 2020, when the Abraham Accords were announced.

Bennett also offered his condolences at the death of previous UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, and praised MBZ as “a man of vision and a brave leader.”

“Today, together, we will take to the special bond that has been woven between our countries to the next level — for the growth and security of both our peoples,” he said.

Bennett was welcomed to the UAE by an honor guard and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed.



Tags Iran Naftali Bennett nuclear talks with iran UAE Nuclear Deal UAE Israel UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
3

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
4

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.
5

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by