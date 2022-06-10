Israeli forces clash with Palestinian rioters during West Bank raid

Clashes between Palestinian rioters and Israeli forces erupted on Friday afternoon in several northern West Bank towns, according to Palestinian reports.

The IDF, operating in Palestinian towns surrounding Nablus, clashed with rioters in Kafr Qaddum, Beit Dajan and Beita.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

21 Palestinians were reportedly injured during clashes in Beita and Beit Dajan. In Kafr Qaddum, photos shared from the scene show Palestinian throwing stones at IDF soldiers.

#صور| تغطية صحفية: "جانب من المواجهات التي اندلعت بين الشبان وقوات الاحتلال في بلدة كفر قدوم شرق قلقيلية". pic.twitter.com/1hPvE8k4VD — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 10, 2022

Israeli security forces also set up checkpoints and roadblocks at entrances to the West Bank city of Jenin on Friday afternoon, as per reports.

They reportedly conducted security checks and made several arrests.

This is a developing story.