Iranian attempts to attack Israeli targets in Turkey were foiled by Israeli security forces, KAN News reported on Sunday afternoon.

As per the report, security officials from Israel updated their Turkish counterparts on the intent to carry out an attack against Israelis on Turkish lands and asked for their assistance to foil the attacks.

The attacks were reportedly planned by an Iranian network operating in Turkey.

This is a developing story.