Iranian attempt to attack Israelis in Turkey foiled by security officials - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 12, 2022 16:27

Updated: JUNE 12, 2022 16:32
Members of special IRGC forces attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Members of special IRGC forces attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Iranian attempts to attack Israeli targets in Turkey were foiled by Israeli security forces, KAN News reported on Sunday afternoon.

As per the report, security officials from Israel updated their Turkish counterparts on the intent to carry out an attack against Israelis on Turkish lands and asked for their assistance to foil the attacks.

The attacks were reportedly planned by an Iranian network operating in Turkey.

This is a developing story.



