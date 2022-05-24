The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

What are Iran's options after the IRGC assassination? - analysis

Iran has been poking at Israel and what it is finding is that Israel is very aware of the threats against it and is prepared to confront them.  

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MAY 24, 2022 10:57
Members of special IRGC forces attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Members of special IRGC forces attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

In the wake of the broad daylight killing of key Iranian IRGC operative Colonel Hassan Sayad Khodayari, the Iranian regime has been very public about the killing, blasting out photos of the scene and vowing some kind of retaliation. The question this raises is this: how will Iran actually retaliate and will it be to a greater extent than its usual antics?

Iran's problem

The problem for the regime is the more of these high-profile assassinations it endures, the more it admits it is losing, the harder it becomes to ever properly respond and, in its view “even the playing field.” 

The reports of the assassination point to the removal of a key individual from the field who may have been behind threats to Israelis and Jews abroad and made connections to reports in foreign media in recent months about threats to Israelis in Turkey and Cyprus.

The drone war

Family members of Colonel Sayad Khodai, a member of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, weep over his body in his car after he was reportedly shot by two assailants in Tehran, Iran, May 22, 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS) Family members of Colonel Sayad Khodai, a member of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, weep over his body in his car after he was reportedly shot by two assailants in Tehran, Iran, May 22, 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Khodayari may have even been linked to threats that are increasing from Iran’s drone program.

Since 2018, Iran has expanded its drone threat to Israel and to other countries in the region, including, recently two drones launched by Iran in February 2022, in February 2018, in March and May of 2021, among others. Iran has been trying to use drones to strike Israel. 

Iran has vowed to find out who was responsible for the killing of the IRGC colonel. The IRGC has vowed to “take revenge.” These vows for vengeance mean that Iran will find some way to operate its ongoing shadow war against Israel. It knows that it must at least pretend to have retaliated in some fashion because otherwise, it appears completely vulnerable.  

But why drones?

Drones are Iran’s weapon of choice today because they are unmanned and Iran doesn’t have to sacrifice military personnel.

However, this doesn’t always work. In August of 2018, Iran encouraged Hezbollah to move drones to an area near the Golan. The Hezbollah drone team was neutralized.

In addition, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has increasingly warned of the drone threat, including shining a spotlight on new drone centers in Iran where the threat originates and also pointing out how Iran traffics in drone technology and trains proxies in drones.

Across the sea, the US Congress is seeking to highlight the Iran drone threat as Israel, the US, UAE and others are working on counter-drone or what is known as counter-UAS technology. This can include drones that down drones, the use of rockets, lasers, gun sights and radars, as well as jamming technology.

Iran has basically been poking at Israel and what it is finding is that Israel is very aware of the emerging threat and prepared to confront it with global partners.  

What can Iran do?

This leaves Iran with other options.

It has recently targeted the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq with ballistic missiles. This attack, which Iran claimed responsibility for, targeted a site that Iran claimed was linked to Israel near Erbil.

Iran has long believed that the autonomous Kurdistan Region was closer to Israel than Iran would like it to be. It has worked sometimes to divide or undermine the region. The region is among Iraq’s most stable, successful, safe, secure and wealthy. Iran needs the Kurdistan region for trade and other reasons. But it also thinks that Israel may have a presence there and has alleged via state and pro-government media that “Mossad” or Israeli or “Zionist” assets are in Iraq.  

As such, Iran has threatened, in the wake of the recent assassination, to strike at the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). This may be bluster, but it is a credible threat because Iran has used Shi’ite militias in the Nineveh plains to target oil facilities near Kalak and other sites in the past, including a Turkish base at Bashiqa. Iran is willing to do something to respond, even if it means attacking a target that can’t fight back so that Iran can pretend it “did something.” 



Tags Turkey drone israel Turkey Iran Middle East kurdistan drone attack drone IRGC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
2

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
3

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
4

IRGC officer who planned attacks against Jews, Israelis worldwide killed in Tehran

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
5

Ukrainian troops, not commanders, surrender at Azovstal

A convoy of pro-Russian troops is seen before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine, May 16, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by