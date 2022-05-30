Israel warns against Turkey travel following IRGC assassination

Israel's National Security Council issued a heightened travel warning for Israelis against traveling to Turkey on Monday due to fears of revenge against Israel for allegedly killing IRGC Colonel Hassan Sayad Khodayari last week.

Since the assassination, "there is an increased concern in the defense establishment that there will be Iranian attempts to harm Israelis around the world," the agency said.

The warning statement also extended the heightened level of travel awareness to any countries bordering Iran: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkey.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Who is Hassan Sayad Khodayari?

Khodayari was involved in the past in planning attacks on Jews and Israelis worldwide.

The IRGC at the time called the assassination a “criminal terrorist act of the counter-revolution and elements related to global arrogance,” a term often used to refer to the US and Israel.

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami smiles during a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17' in the southwest of Iran (credit: SAEED SAJJADI/FARS NEWS/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)VIA REUTERS)

Iranian military journalist Hossein Dalirian pointed a finger at the Mossad in a tweet, saying that it seemed its agents were involved in the assassination.

Did Israel do it?

A New York Times report published four days after the assassination claimed that Israel informed the US that it was indeed responsible for the assassination. The Israeli defense establishment expressed surprise at the report.