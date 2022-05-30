The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel warns against Turkey travel following IRGC assassination

A week after IRGC Colonel Hassan Sayad Khodayari was assassinated, Israel warned of travel to Turkey for fear of reprisal acts by Iranians.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 30, 2022 08:27

Updated: MAY 30, 2022 08:38
Members of special IRGC forces attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Members of special IRGC forces attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Israel's National Security Council issued a heightened travel warning for Israelis against traveling to Turkey on Monday due to fears of revenge against Israel for allegedly killing IRGC Colonel Hassan Sayad Khodayari last week. 

Since the assassination, "there is an increased concern in the defense establishment that there will be Iranian attempts to harm Israelis around the world," the agency said. 

The warning statement also extended the heightened level of travel awareness to any countries bordering Iran: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkey. 

Who is Hassan Sayad Khodayari?

Khodayari was involved in the past in planning attacks on Jews and Israelis worldwide. 

The IRGC at the time called the assassination a “criminal terrorist act of the counter-revolution and elements related to global arrogance,” a term often used to refer to the US and Israel.

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami smiles during a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17' in the southwest of Iran (credit: SAEED SAJJADI/FARS NEWS/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)VIA REUTERS)

Iranian military journalist Hossein Dalirian pointed a finger at the Mossad in a tweet, saying that it seemed its agents were involved in the assassination.

Did Israel do it?

A New York Times report published four days after the assassination claimed that Israel informed the US  that it was indeed responsible for the assassination. The Israeli defense establishment expressed surprise at the report. 



