IDF to increase number of permits for Gazan workers in Israel

Israel will increase the number of labor permits for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip by an additional 2,000 for a total of 14,000 Israel’s Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories announced on Thursday.

The move comes as Israel and Hamas mark a year since Operation Guardian of the Walls last May. The decision by COGAT was made after a security assessment in parallel to the work that is taking place to implement the decision made by Defense Minister Benny Gantz to allow in a total of 20,000 Gazan workers.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Following the 11-day war last year, Israeli officials have pledged to ease some restrictions on Gaza’s civilian population in exchange for quiet along in the south.

The permits “will be issued in accordance with the compliance of the criteria and subject to a security assessment,” COGAT said in a statement, adding that “all civilian measures toward the Gaza Strip are conditional on continued stability.”