Jewish Agency chairman finally voted in: Doron Almog

The Jewish Agency (JAFI) selection committee voted on Thursday for IDF Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Doron Almog as the agency’s next chairman.

71-year-old Almog is the founder and chairman of ADI Negev Nahalat Eran Rehabilitation Village (formerly ALEH Negev Nahalat Eran), which provides residential, medical and social services to the disabled.

The village was named in memory of Eran Almog, the late son of Doron and Didi Almog. As OC Southern Command in the early 2000s, Almog was in charge of securing the border with the Gaza Strip.

“Fueled by his love for Eran, who was born with severe autism and intellectual disabilities, Almog guided the creation of an expansive residential and rehabilitative complex in Israel’s South that has become a home and family for more than 150 children and young adults with severe disabilities and complex medical conditions,” says the ADI website.

“It provides a host of rehabilitative solutions for individuals from all backgrounds and levels of need. “As chairman of ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran, Doron Almog continues to lead and guide the village’s progress and advancement."

As chairman of ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran Almog was a recipient of the 2016 Israel Prize for lifetime achievement and contributions to society and the state. Almog’s brother Eran was killed as a soldier during the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

“The first lesson [my son] taught me was about love. I used to think love was about desire for a woman. But actually, it’s a commitment – a commitment to someone who is fully dependent on your power and your health, your goodwill and your daily actions.” Doron Almog

Almog is married to Didi Frida, and they had three children: Nitzan, Eran and Shoham. The first son, Eran, named for his brother, was born with brain damage and severe autism, as well as cognitive disabilities. He died at 23. Their daughter Shoham was born with a severe injury to an artery in her heart and died a month after her birth.

In an interview with The Jerusalem Post in 2014, Almog said his compassionate work was inspired by his late son, whom he referred to as his “professor.”

“The first lesson he taught me was about love. I used to think love was about desire for a woman. But actually, it’s a commitment – a commitment to someone who is fully dependent on your power and your health, your goodwill and your daily actions,” Almog stated.

“The second lesson was about ego. When you’re proud of your child, you’re really proud of yourself. If you have a child diagnosed with a severe disability, it’s a broken dream for the father and mother, and there is much shame. Shame and pride come from the same point.”

Almog wrote an op-ed in the Post half a year ago. He wrote about a “new world” that would be more accepting of people with disabilities. “In this new world, there will be no need to set aside a single day for people with disabilities, because their care, development and inclusion will be part of our daily lives. When we reach that point, we will value our healthy morals and strong convictions for good above all else, and our heroism will be found in our humanity. Only then can we call ourselves an exemplary society.”

"Doron Almog is a very worthy candidate for chairman of the Jewish Agency, I hope he will be chosen today. I wish him success in the important task he is headed towards." Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern

In 2012, Almog was asked by then prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu to direct the Headquarters for the Economic and Community Development of the Negev Bedouin.

One thing that Almog will have to deal with as chairman of JAFI is the fact that in the past, he had difficulty entering foreign countries. In 2005, British police halted their attempt to arrest Almog on war crimes charges following his arrival at London's Heathrow Airport. Fearing an armed confrontation, Almog evaded arrest by heeding a warning not to disembark from an El Al flight.

The Jewish Agency's search for leadership

The Jewish Agency has not had a full-time chairman since former chairman Isaac Herzog was elected president of Israel last June.

The Board of Governors meeting will convene in Jerusalem next month, and everyone on the committee said there would be a new chairperson. The interim chairman is Yaakov Hagoel, who is also the chairman of the World Zionist Organization (WZO). Almog will need to be approved by the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency in July in Jerusalem.

Nine out of 10 committee members needed to vote for Almog in order for him to receive the job. The problem is that all candidates presented to the committee during the past year have not received even close to nine commitments.

The candidates have been Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern, former MK Ruth Calderon, former MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh, ambassador Danny Danon, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, ambassador Michael Oren, Belgian businessman Roby Spiegel, former minister Omer Yankelevich, Anu Museum chairwomen Irina Nevzlin, former consul-general in New York Dani Dayan (who quit the race and became chairman of Yad Vashem), Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who was mentioned as a candidate. Recently, a few new candidates have been mentioned: Construction and Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin, former ambassador to the UK Mark Regev and Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll.

Stern told the Post on Thursday before the vote that "Doron Almog is a very worthy candidate for chairman of the Jewish Agency, I hope he will be chosen today. I wish him success in the important task he is headed towards."

Jewish Federations of North America extend well wishes

The Jewish Federations of North America sent official congratulations to Almog:

“The Jewish Federations of North America congratulate Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog on his nomination today as the next Chairman of the Executive of our partner, The Jewish Agency for Israel," it isad.

"We are very excited to begin partnering closely with Doron, a highly admired professional who has dedicated his life to the Jewish People, tikkun olam and empowering the most vulnerable in Israeli society, values that our North American Jewish community deeply cherishes. We look forward to working with him to further these values and deepen the vibrant relationship between Israel and North American Jewry, and continue our sacred work of building flourishing Jewish communities around the world.”