The Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that a Palestinian was stabbed and killed by an Israeli near Salfit in the West Bank.

The Palestinian was identified as Ali Hassan Harb. According to the Palestinian WAFA news agency, the stabbing occurred as Palestinians clashed with Israelis who had set up a tent in the area.

Israel Police stated that a brawl broke out between Palestinians and Israelis near Ariel on Tuesday afternoon. Police arrived at the scene and a Palestinian was transferred from the area with a serious wound that seems to have been a stab wound.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident and stressed that, at the moment, the identity of the stabber is unclear.