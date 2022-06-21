The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Palestinian stabbed and killed by Israeli near Salfit - Palestinian report

Israel Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JUNE 21, 2022 19:30

Updated: JUNE 21, 2022 21:13
The knife used in a stabbing attack near Jerusalem's Old City, March 6, 2022 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The knife used in a stabbing attack near Jerusalem's Old City, March 6, 2022
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that a Palestinian was stabbed and killed by an Israeli near Salfit in the West Bank.

The Palestinian was identified as Ali Hassan Harb. According to the Palestinian WAFA news agency, the stabbing occurred as Palestinians clashed with Israelis who had set up a tent in the area.

Israel Police stated that a brawl broke out between Palestinians and Israelis near Ariel on Tuesday afternoon. Police arrived at the scene and a Palestinian was transferred from the area with a serious wound that seems to have been a stab wound.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident and stressed that, at the moment, the identity of the stabber is unclear.



Tags Israel West Bank stabbing Palestinian
